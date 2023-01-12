New head of business banking at Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank has hired announces Joseph Vereline as vice president and head of business banking.

In his new role, Vereline will develop, manage, and oversee all aspects of business banking including lending, deposit services, and cross-selling activities. He will also collaborate with the Danbury-based bank’s team on new business development strategies and business banking products.

Vereline was previously a business banker at Affinity Federal Credit Union in Norwalk. Prior to that, he was a Vice President, Small Business Banker at Bank of America in New Canaan.