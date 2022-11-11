New CFO at Bankwell

New Canaan-headquartered Bankwell has appointed Courtney E. Sacchetti to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Sacchetti has served for the past six years as Bankwell’s director of financial planning and analysis. She was previously with GE Capital for 18 years, most recently as senior manager of capital forecasting.

“I am excited about my new role and responsibilities. I look forward to continuing to play a part in the company’s ongoing success,” said Sacchetti.

“An exceptional performer and contributor to Bankwell, Courtney has demonstrated her ability to succeed, and she will ensure a smooth and seamless transition into the role of CFO,” said Christopher R. Gruseke, president and CEO of Bankwell and its parent company, Bankwell Financial Group. “We are excited to welcome Courtney to the management team.”