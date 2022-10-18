M&T Bank allocates $6M to Connecticut nonprofits

M&T Bank has announced $6 million in Amplify Fund-Connecticut grants that will be allocated to 44 Connecticut nonprofits.
The bank first announced the $25 million fund program in May, with the goal of offering multi-year support to nonprofits focused on helping communities through programmatic, capacity-building or policy-based work. The Amplify Fund serves New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, and was expanded to Connecticut following M&T’s acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United Bank.
“M&T is a community-focused bank, and we are proud to support and stand alongside these impactful organizations to help them do good in the communities which we all value,” said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank senior executive vice president and head of community banking. “This first round of Amplify Fund grants being invested in Connecticut is part of a broader commitment to initiatives that are focused on supporting local partners with more capacity to achieve their objectives.”
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.