M&T Bank allocates $6M to Connecticut nonprofits

M&T Bank has announced $6 million in Amplify Fund-Connecticut grants that will be allocated to 44 Connecticut nonprofits.

The bank first announced the $25 million fund program in May, with the goal of offering multi-year support to nonprofits focused on helping communities through programmatic, capacity-building or policy-based work. The Amplify Fund serves New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, and was expanded to Connecticut following M&T’s acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United Bank.

“M&T is a community-focused bank, and we are proud to support and stand alongside these impactful organizations to help them do good in the communities which we all value,” said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank senior executive vice president and head of community banking. “This first round of Amplify Fund grants being invested in Connecticut is part of a broader commitment to initiatives that are focused on supporting local partners with more capacity to achieve their objectives.”