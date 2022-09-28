Mastercard partners with DoorDash on new credit card

Purchase-headquartered Mastercard has entered a partnership as the exclusive payments network for the new DoorDash credit card issued by Chase.

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a World Elite Mastercard and will offer customers rewards and perks including complimentary 24/7 concierge service and access to Mastercard Priceless Experiences.

“Mastercard recognizes that today, people are seeking out financial products, technology and benefits that add more value to their everyday lives,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. “Chase and DoorDash share in this vision, and we’re delighted to extend our relationship to deliver a credit offering that meaningfully connects people to the businesses around them, while also providing a one-of-a-kind payments experience.”