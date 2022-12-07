Mastercard offers investors 16% quarterly dividend boost

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly cash dividend of 57 cents per share, a 16% increase over the previous dividend of 49 cents per share.

According to the Purchase-headquartered company, the cash dividend will be paid on Feb. 9, 2023, to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of Jan. 9, 2023.

Also, Mastercard’s board of directors approved the repurchasing of up to $9 billion of its Class A common stock. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the completion of the company’s previously announced $8 billion program (November 2021). As of Dec. 1, 2022, the company had approximately $4.1 billion remaining under the current approved share repurchase program.