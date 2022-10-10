Mastercard launches data-driven treasury intelligence platform

Mastercard has introduced Global Treasury Intelligence, a cloud-based analytics platform designed to allow organizations to conduct more effective and sustainable financial strategies while supporting corporate priorities including cash management, risk assessment and ESG goals.

The Purchase-headquartered company noted a recent poll of treasury professionals that found 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting. By automating data ingestion from clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning systems, Mastercard stated that its Global Treasury Intelligence will provide a view of all payment flows across suppliers, commodities, and lines of business, integrated with relevant third-party data. As a result, treasury professionals will be able to efficiently and collaboratively analyze global payments and manage risks.

“The health of the business does not sit in just one team or silo. With Global Treasury Intelligence, we are providing the broad, interconnected views our customers need to make smarter decisions with better outcomes across their enterprises,” said Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard. “This solution is a powerful addition to our suite of insights and analytics services. The insights it offers will help our customers to realize the full value of innovative Mastercard solutions such as Track BPS and Mastercard Instant Pay.”