Mastercard debuts Crypto Secure technology to protect digital asset transactions

Mastercard has introduced Crypto Secure, a new technology solution designed to bring additional security to the cryptocurrency environment.

According to the Purchase-headquartered company, Crypto Secure provides each card issuer with a color-coded dashboard which shows where their cardholders are buying cryptocurrency. The new service will allow issuers to accurately identify the crypto exchanges, measure transaction approvals and declines, understand their exposure to crypto risk through a single score and access a benchmark rating for comparison to a peer group of financial institutions.

“At Mastercard, trust is our business and with cryptocurrency more intertwined in our daily lives this is an exciting next step in our journey,” said Ajay Bhalla, president of Mastercard Cyber and Intelligence. “Crypto Secure will provide card issuers with a platform that allows them access to insights which will improve the safety of crypto purchases, increasing consumer confidence and creating the same trust they expect when paying with Mastercard.”