Kim Kardashian debuts private equity firm

Kim Kardashian is focusing her attention on another business venture.
CNBC reports the reality television icon and entrepreneur has co-founded Skky Partners, a private equity firm focused on companies in the consumer goods, media, hospitality, digital/e-commerce and luxury sectors.
Kardashian is teaming on Skky Partners with Jay Sammons, a former partner at the investment firm Carlyle Group. Her mother and reality television co-star Kris Jenner is a partner in the new firm.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
