Hudson Valley bank president elected to board of American Bankers Association

Cheryl Bowers, president and CEO of Kingston-headquartered Rondout Savings Bank, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the board of directors of the American Bankers Association (ABA).

Bowers has more than 35 years of banking experience and in 2017 she became the first woman appointed to the leadership role at Rondout Savings Bank, which was founded in 1868. Bowers is also a founding member and co-chair of the New York Bankers Association’s Women’s Leadership Conference and has served on the boards of nonprofit organizations in the Hudson Valley region including the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Ulster Community College Foundation Inc. at SUNY Ulster, the Boys & Girls Club of Ulster County, the Kingston Lions Club and the Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

“As New Yorkers, we are excited for bankers across the country to get the benefit of Cheryl’s expertise,” said Clare M. Cusack, president and CEO of the New York Bankers Association.