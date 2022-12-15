Greenwich’s StratCap launches institutional joint venture with global investment firm

Greenwich-based StratCap, a global alternative asset management platform, has entered into a joint venture with DataCom LP, a digital infrastructure investment fund controlled by IBI Investment House, an Israeli-based market leader in alternative fund offerings.

The new joint venture seeks to capitalize on the demand for essential U.S. digital infrastructure assets, such as cell towers and fiber networks whose growth potential is underpinned by an accelerating digital economy. Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will provide capital to acquire U.S.-based digital infrastructure assets; DataCom stated that it would contribute up to $150 million as part of its 49% interest in the joint venture.

The StratCap team, led by Managing Director Todd Rowley, will oversee acquisitions, operations and asset management in the joint venture.

“Combining capital from our respective organizations provides greater access to large-scale deal flow,” said Jim Condon, managing partner of StratCap.

“We believe cell towers and fiber networks have emerged as some of the most sought-after assets as digital transformation across the globe has catalyzed the demand for connectivity and data storage,” said Ziv Sapir, CEO of DataCom. “StratCap’s extensive background and experience in this arena helps us leverage this dynamic market sector in the U.S. through a highly-seasoned acquisition team with deep domain experience.”