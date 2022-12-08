Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private launches advisor banking services platform

Fieldpoint Private, the Greenwich-based private banking firm, has launched Fieldpoint Private Advisor Banking Services, a boutique private banking solution for select registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients.

According to the company, this new platform allows independent RIAs to integrate private personal and commercial banking and lending into their wealth management service offerings. Currently, clients for many independent RIAs need to go outside their most trusted financial relationships for banking and lending support, thus forgoing the expertise of their established advisors.

At the center of the new platform is the proprietary technology Fieldscope, which facilitates client introductions and transactions with the bank and provides process transparency that keeps the advisor fully in command of the status of their clients’ banking business. Fieldpoint’s private personal and commercial bankers continue to work with the independent RIAs as part of this solution.

“Our platform keeps advisors at the heart of the relationship, positioning them to advise on all facets of the client lifecycle, from wealth creation to wealth protection and wealth transfer,” said Russ Holland, president and CEO of Fieldpoint Private. “This is the only platform we know of that makes the independent RIA essentially a multi-family office.”