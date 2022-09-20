GAMCO Investors to delist from NYSE, move to OTCQX

Greenwich-headquartered GAMCO Investors Inc. has given formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) of its intention to voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the NYSE and to deregister under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

“Following the de-listing from the NYSE, we expect to provide liquidity to GAMCO’s Class A stock shareholders by listing GAMCO Class A on the OTCQX platform,” said the company in a press statement. “GAMCO plans on filing a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about Sept. 26, 2022.”

The company added that the last day of NYSE trading for its GAMCO’s common stock will be on or about Oct. 6. Ninety days later, GAMCO’s common stock deregistration is expected to become effective. GAMCO has filed an application for its common stock to be quoted on the OTCQX platform.