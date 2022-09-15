Ex-Lehman Brothers CEO named strategic adviser at Oasis Pro Markets

Oasis Pro Markets, the Darien-headquartered fintech that provides investment banking services and operates an alternative trading system, has hired Richard S. Fuld Jr. as a strategic adviser.

Fuld is the founder and CEO of Matrix Investment Holdings, a private merchant banking advisory firm. He is also the former chairman and CEO of Lehman Brothers and was running the company at the time of its 2008 collapse. He previously served as a member of the Business Council for the World Economic Forum, the Board of Governors of the New York Stock Exchange, and the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“Dick offers a wealth of knowledge and a vast network of strategic partners to Oasis Pro Markets. The comprehensive opportunities he will bring to the table are endless. We are thrilled to have him join us as an advisor,” said Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons