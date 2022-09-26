Citigroup considering new offices to accommodate workers living in Connecticut

Citigroup is contemplating the possibility of creating new offices in Connecticut to accommodate members of its workforce who live in the state.

In an appearance last week before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser remarked that the New York City-based company was “actively” looking at opening hubs in the tri-state area as a means of keeping costs down.

“We very much appreciate how expensive it is getting for all our people to commute,” Fraser said. “We’re very mindful around that, as well as being flexible for working families, and providing them more options. Additional facilities and spaces for them to work, either at home or in New Jersey or Connecticut, are certainly things we’ve been looking at actively in the tri-state area.”