BREAKING NEWS: Trump and children sued by AG for NY crimes

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced today that a lawsuit has been filed against Donald Trump for violating the law to generate profits and funds for himself and his family.

James made the announcement at her office in Manhattan. The announcement was delayed until President Biden had completed his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

James said this was a three year investigation that involved hearing from some 65 witnesses. James named Trump, his children and Trump Organization CFO Alan Weisselberg and Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney as having allegedly committed various crimes.

James cited specific state criminal laws that it is alleged Trump violated. The violations include fraud against insurance companies, banks and tax fraud.

James said referrals will be made to the IRS and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

James seeks to permanently bar Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka from serving as business officers in New York. She seeks to prevent the Trump Organization from being involved in any New York real estate transaction for five years. She also is seeking appointment of an independent monitor to oversee financial dealings at the Trump Organization for five years. She also wants new, accurate personal wealth statements to be prepared and distributed by Trump.

James said it is alleged Trump used various themes to inflate the value of many of his properties, including his property at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. He also said that Trump directed that memberships at his clubs be given away for free and then their perceived value used to inflate financial statements.

James outlined financial dealings that involved what she termed as false and misleading financial statements.

She said that the complaint is more than 280 pages long and includes examples from 23 assets that “were grossly and fraudulently” inflated. She said more than 200 examples of fraudulent financial information were uncovered during her investigation.

She described the pattern of fraud and deception that her investigators uncovered as being “astounding.”

“Claiming to have money that you do not have is not the art of the deal, it is the art of the steal,” James said.