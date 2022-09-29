Boldwater Partners, an asset placement agent and advisory firm, opens in Stamford

Financial services industry veteran John Finn has announced the launch of Boldwater Partners LLC, a Stamford-headquartered independent alternative asset placement agent and advisory firm specializing in providing capital formation, strategic development, and liquidity solutions to premiere asset managers across all alternative asset classes.

Prior to launching Boldwater, Finn was global head of hedge fund and alternative credit distribution at Eaton Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary and affiliate of Stifel Financial Corp. Finn stated his new company will specialize in primary capital placement, sponsor-led direct transactions, general partner solutions, secondaries, and co-investments.

“Truly differentiated and exceptional investment opportunities are most often the direct result of a disciplined investment philosophy or process combined with very specific and incredible areas of expertise,” said Finn. “Boldwater will provide counsel and execution not solely in seeking these opportunities, but in strategy – with the goal of uniting those opportunities with sophisticated and aligned long-term capital partners.”