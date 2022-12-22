Westchester County Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

Westchester County Airport is now participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, an international initiative designed to support passengers with hidden disabilities and accessibility needs.

The program encourages travelers to voluntarily wear a sunflower lanyard as a way to alert airport staff that they have a disability. Passengers who voluntarily wear a sunflower lanyard do not need to disclose their disability, and the program does not enable passengers to receive expedited treatment through TSA security screenings.

“Just because you cannot see a person’s disability, does not mean that it doesn’t exist,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “It is important that we care for all of our passengers at Westchester County Airport, and in particular in this enhanced way for those with accessibility needs. The Sunflower Program will help people with hidden disabilities inform others – through the use of their lanyard – that they may need additional support services, which we are happy to provide.”