Home Aviation Westchester County Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

Westchester County Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

By
Phil Hall
-

Westchester County Airport is now participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, an international initiative designed to support passengers with hidden disabilities and accessibility needs.

The program encourages travelers to voluntarily wear a sunflower lanyard as a way to alert airport staff that they have a disability. Passengers who voluntarily wear a sunflower lanyard do not need to disclose their disability, and the program does not enable passengers to receive expedited treatment through TSA security screenings.

“Just because you cannot see a person’s disability, does not mean that it doesn’t exist,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “It is important that we care for all of our passengers at Westchester County Airport, and in particular in this enhanced way for those with accessibility needs. The Sunflower Program will help people with hidden disabilities inform others – through the use of their lanyard – that they may need additional support services, which we are happy to provide.”

Previous articleHochul signs law requiring insurance coverage for PrEP and PEP
Next articleBridgeport’s Ten20 restaurant/lounge to temporarily close
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here