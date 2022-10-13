United Airlines announces 2023 summer schedule

United Airlines has announced its 2023 summer schedule that includes new service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, UAE.

Along with adding new flights, United will fly nine routes it added last summer, including direct flights between Newark and Nice; Denver and Munich; Boston and London Heathrow; Chicago/O’Hare and Zurich; and Chicago/O’Hare and Milan, as well as flights to four destinations not served by any other North American airline, including Amman, Jordan; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife, Spain.

United is also adding additional flights from the U.S. to six European destinations – Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin and Shannon.

“Next summer United is offering the best of both worlds: we’re making it easier for our customers to visit the most popular cities in Europe, but we’re also expanding our reach to give travelers access to new places they haven’t yet experienced,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United. “We expect another busy summer for international travel and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers the widest range of destinations and most convenient travel options.”