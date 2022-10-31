Tweed Airport gets approval for 203 new temporary parking spaces

Tweed New Haven Airport has received permission to build 203 new temporary parking spaces ahead of both the holiday travel season and the planned construction of a new terminal in the East Haven portion of the facility.

According to the New Haven Independent, the parking expansion approval was approved by the City Plan Commission. Avports, the airport’s managing contractor, had applied for a site plan approval to extend the 927-space parking lot across two sections. Howevever, Avports’ original proposal for 507 temporary parking spaces was negotiated down to 203.

The airport also plans to submit a future site plan for 34 new parking spaces in an area marked as inland wetlands, but is holding off the submission pending the release of environmental assessments on the project.

“We view this as a temporary solution while we work on building the East Terminal,” said Joe Williams, Avports’ attorney, during a meeting with the commission via Zoom last Wednesday, “We are getting ready to move the bulk of the parking and airport activity to East Haven.”

Photo rendering courtesy of Avports