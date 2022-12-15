Survey names Westchester County Airport the worst in the nation for holiday travel

Westchester County Airport was given the dubious distinction of being the worst airport in the nation for holiday travel, according to a new study released by Forbes Advisor.

In an analysis of the nation’s 100 business airports, Forbes Advisor found the venue as having the highest rate of air carrier delays (8.54%) and diverted flights (0.80%). Forbes Advisor also chided the White Plains-based airport for having “the third-highest percent of aircraft arriving late, on average, across the five years we considered (7.55%) and the fourth-highest percent of canceled flights (2.63%).”

Furthermore, Westchester County Airport was faulted for having “the fifth-highest dollar increase in airfare price between the summer months and the holiday season ($30.49) and the third-lowest percent of on-time flights on average (75.43%).”

Within the region, LaGuardia, Newark and JFK airports ranked 17th, 18th and 19th on the worst airports list while Bradley International Airport in Connecticut ranked 31st worst.

Photo courtesy of Visit Westchester County NY