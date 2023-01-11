Sullivan County Airport welcomes first landing by a Boeing 737

For the first time in its history, Sullivan County International Airport welcomed a Boeing 737 jet to its runway.

According to a Mid-Hudson News report, a corporate Boeing 737 landed several days ago with business professionals from Miami who were in the county for a four-hour visit; the passengers departed later in the day for Westchester County Airport.

Airport Director Jim Arnott stated the jet’s arrival and departure could open a new chapter for the facility, with larger aircraft taking advantage of its 6,300-foot-long runway and using the location to hangar aircraft.

“There are no hangar facilities at Teterboro, Morristown or Westchester anymore,” he said. “We have 600 acres, so when people know they can fly in here with our infrastructure, that will increase the interest in hangaring a corporate aircraft here.”

The airport opened in July 1969 and once had commercial service with Mohawk Airlines and Ransome Airlines – Mohawk’s flight to Montreal and Toronto enabled the airport to identify itself as an “international” venue. Last year, the airport announced it was receiving an $18.5 million grant from the state to renovate and expand the terminal building, and earlier in the year the Federal Aviation Administration allocated a $654,144 grant to rehabilitate the apron area used by aircraft.