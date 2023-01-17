Stamford’s Aircastle names new COO

Aircastle Ltd. Has promoted Paul O’Callaghan to chief operations officer, effective March 1.

The Stamford-headquartered Aircastle acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. In his new role, O’Callaghan will be responsible for portfolio operations, asset management and technical functions. He is currently executive vice president of portfolio management, a role he has held since May 2014.

“We are pleased to promote and appoint Paul as our chief operations officer to complement our deep and talented leadership team,” said Mike Inglese, Aircastle’s CEO. “With more than 26 years of relevant experience in portfolio management, aircraft trading and aircraft maintenance management, Paul brings considerable skills and expertise to lead this new function and support Aircastle’s continued growth as a leading investor in commercial aircraft.”