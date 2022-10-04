SkyDrive Inc. unveils design for SD-05 flying car

Japan’s SkyDrive Inc. has unveiled the design the SD-05, its commercial model flying car.

The SD-05 is a two-seat, electric-powered compact aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Operated by a driver-pilot, its flight stability is secured with the assistance of a computer-controlled flight system.

The company is developing the SD-05 for an air taxi service scheduled to launch in 2025 in Osaka, Japan. in the Osaka Bay area during the world exposition scheduled for 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

“This is another big step towards the realization of flying cars and sky roads,” said Takumi Yamamoto, SkyDrive design director. “Two years have passed since the announcement of the SD-03, which successfully completed its public manned flight test in August 2020, and we are very happy to be able to announce its successor, the SD-05.”