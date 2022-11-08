Sikorsky demonstrates autonomously piloted Black Hawk flight

Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft and the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have successfully conducted uninhabited Black Hawk helicopter flight in a demonstration for the U.S. of how autonomously piloted aircraft can perform internal and external cargo resupply missions and a rescue operation.

Sikorsky is partnered with DARPA to develop autonomy technology that will improve aircraft safety and efficiency. The demonstration took place in mid-October for simulated medical and cargo supply flights, with Sikorsky’s Matrix autonomous system technology as the core of DARPA’s ALIAS (Aircrew Labor In-cockpit Automation System) project.

“We believe Matrix technology is ready now for transition to the Army as they look to modernize the enduring helicopter fleet, and acquire Future Vertical Lift aircraft,” said Igor Cherepinsky, director of Sikorsky Innovations. “In addition to increasing flight safety and reliability, Matrix technology enables survivability in high tempo, high threat 21st Century Security environments where Black Hawk helicopters operate today, and Defiant X and Raider X helicopters could operate in the future. Uncrewed or reduced crewed helicopters could safely perform critical and lifesaving missions day or night in complex terrain and in contested battlespace.”