New museum exhibit to honor aviation pioneer Igor I. Sikorsky

Sacred Heart University’s Discovery Science Center & Planetarium (DSCP) will host an Oct. 2 ribbon-cutting ceremony to open of a new exhibit honoring the legacy of founder of Igor I. Sikorsky, founder of the Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft.

The new exhibit is being added to DSCP’s existing “Science in Flight” gallery and offers a large graphic timeline of Sikorsky’s life and accomplishments.

“It’s really an excellent piece to spark intergenerational learning,” said DSCP Executive Director Erika Eng. “Grandparents and their grandchildren can have real conversations around innovation and flight and, of course, Sikorsky’s brilliance. We even have a video of flight footage donated by the Archives running on a loop outside of the flight simulator, which also features actual decommissioned helicopter cockpit pieces, generously donated by Sikorsky,” she added.

Photo: Igor I. Sikorsky in 1914.