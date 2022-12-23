Home Aviation New executive director at Tweed Airport

The Tweed New Haven Airport Authority has hired Tom Rafter as its next executive director.

Rafter will begin his new job in January as the successor of Executive Director Sean Scanlon, who was elected last month as Connecticut’s comptroller. Rafter has three decades of aviation industry experience and was most recently the airport manager for Nantucket Memorial Airport in Massachusetts; earlier in his career, he was the airport director for New Jersey’s Atlantic City International Airport.

“At a time of significant growth and progress, we’re confident that Tom will be an excellent leader for Tweed New Haven Airport, continuing the transformational work done under Sean Scanlon,” said John Picard, chairman of the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority. “Tom brings with him not only significant and comprehensive aviation industry experience, but also a vision and passion that will be critical for a vibrant emergent airport. We’re excited for Tom to get to work, and we thank and congratulate Sean Scanlon as he moves on to new challenges.”

