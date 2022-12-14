JetBlue and American Airlines expand services from LaGuardia Airport

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) announced an expansion of services from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport in 2023.

In spring 2023, JetBlue will introduce nonstop flying between LaGuardia and Atlanta (four times daily), Bermuda (once daily, summer seasonal), Hyannis, Massachusetts (once daily, summer seasonal) and Nassau, Bahamas (once daily).

In summer 2023, JetBlue will expand its premium Mint flying with Saturday service between Newark and Aruba and will reintroduce flying between Newark and Montego Bay, Jamaica, with once daily summer seasonal service. In New England, JetBlue plans to expand the airline’s service in Canada with daily summer seasonal service between Boston and Vancouver, British Columbia; the airline already has Vancouver flights from New York’s JFK International Airport.

American is also adding six new destinations from New York with nonstop flights between LaGuardia and Birmingham, Alabama (Once daily), Buffalo (three times daily), Greenville, South Carolina (twice daily), Columbia, South Carolina (once daily), Grand Rapids, Michigan (once daily) and Knoxville, Tennessee (once daily).

Also in New York, American will expand its summer seasonal flying between LaGuardia and Asheville, North Carolina, to year-round service. American will also add an additional frequency between Boston Logan International Airport and Louisville, Kentucky.

The new services are made possible through JetBlue and American’s innovative and effective Northeast Alliance (NEA).

“The Northeast Alliance is bringing more of JetBlue’s low fares and great service to more customers,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue. “As we continue to enhance the Northeast Alliance and link more destinations with new nonstop choices, customers finally have a compelling alternative to the carriers that have dominated the market for too long.”

“Giving customers more choices for travel is a critical part of the Northeast Alliance,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships. “We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LaGuardia.”



Photo courtesy planemannyc / Instagram