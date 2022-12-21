Home Aviation Icelandic airline Play to temporarily halt flights from Stewart Airport

By Phil Hall

Phil Hall
The Icelandic budget carrier Play is canceling flights between Iceland and Stewart International Airport between Jan. 11 and Feb. 16.

According to a report on the SimpleFlying.com news site, the temporary suspension is due to a low seasonal demand. This is the first time that Play has canceled flights since it began U.S. operations in June.

“Play operations at SWF have been successful since launching in the spring, and this cancellation reflects market factors and the booking season and does not reflect further changes or interruption to Play’s service from SWF, which will resume at the end of February,” said the airline in a statement. “Play is looking forward to continued growth and success from SWF and its other U.S. destinations in 2023 and beyond.”

Play is the only carrier offering international service from Stewart and was the first to utilize the airport’s new $37 million, 20,000-square-foot arrivals facility.

Phil Hall
