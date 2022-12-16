Home Aviation Educating the next generation of aviation professionals

Educating the next generation of aviation professionals

Phil Hall
The Town of East Haven, Connecticut has announced a three-way partnership between East Haven Public Schools, Avelo Airlines and Boy Scouts of America’s Connecticut Yankee Council to inspire a new generation of aerospace professionals.

The new co-ed Aviation Career Exploration (ACE) Program is being presented as the first middle school-focused curriculum of its kind in the country. Students participating in the program will be selected from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

The five-month program’s curriculum will include a combination of after school classroom instruction, in-person and remote guest speakers, interactive learning experiences and local and out-of-state fieldtrips that include a behind-the-scenes tour of Tweed New Haven Airport, traveling to the Avelo Inflight Training Center in Orlando, Florida, flying on Avelo Airlines’ next-generation Boeing 737 jetliners to Avelo destinations and bases for a behind the scenes observation of flight and ground operations, and touring local Connecticut aerospace manufacturing facilities, including the Sikorsky facility in Stratford.

“The future has never been brighter for young people dreaming of a career in aviation,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Airlines like ours will need an increasingly large, talented and diverse field of candidates to draw from in the years ahead.”

Phil Hall
