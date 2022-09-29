Breeze Airways offers seasonal fare sale from regional airports

Breeze Airways has announced an autumn sale on airline tickets from Westchester County Airport and Bradley International Airport.

Bradley’s sale includes flights from both airports starting from $29 on one-way flights to Nashville, Charleston, South Carolina, Norfolk, Virginia and Savannah. The airline is also offering one-way flights starting at $39 to Sarasota-Brandenton, Florida, and from $49 to Jacksonville, Florida.

Westchester passengers can snag one-way flights from $99 to Los Angeles, while Bradley passengers can secure one-way flights from $69 to Las Vegas.

Fares must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1 through Feb. 14, 2023.