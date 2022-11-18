Breeze Airways expands Bradley Airport presence

Breeze Airways is adding a new nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Raleigh, North Carolina, beginning in February.

The airline also announced it will be returning its nonstop service from Bradley to Pittsburgh and introducing a one-stop/no plane change “BreezeThru” service from Bradley to New Orleans in February. The airline is offering a discount travel promotion on the three routes, with fares starting at $49 one way if purchased by Nov. 21 for travel by May 16, 2023.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of ‘Seriously Nice’ service,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president.