Breeze Airways adds Los Angeles and Florida routes from Westchester County Airport

Breeze Airways has added two new routes from Westchester County Airport, with nonstop service to Los Angeles and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.
The Los Angeles service is the first transcontinental route for an airline flying from Westchester, and the daily flights have a one-way fare from $109. The Sarasota-Bradenton route will occur three times a week with a one-way fare from $74.
Five months after its first flight from Westchester, Breeze now flies to nine destinations from the airport, more than any other airline.
“As a former resident, I know first-hand that HPN is the most convenient New York-area airport for many travelers,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, referring to Westchester’s IATA airline code. “However, before Breeze, there was very limited commercial service – especially nonstop flights. Now Westchester and Fairfield County residents can save time and money when flying to the West Coast and beyond.”
