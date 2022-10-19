Breeze Airways adds Bradley routes while Avelo Airlines reduces Tweed flights

Breeze Airways has announced the addition of four new routes from Bradley International Airport while Avelo Airlines announced plans for a seasonal reduction of some service from Tweed New Haven Airport.

In February, Breeze will be launching twice-weekly service between Bradley and Vero Beach, Florida, Phoenix, Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California. The Vero Beach and Phoenix routes are nonstop while the Provo and San Bernardino flights will have one stop but will not require changing planes.

Separately, Avelo Airlines will reduce the number of flights between New Haven and the Baltimore-Washington, Nashville and Raleigh-Durham airports from late November through early March; the carrier cited passenger demand and operating costs for its decision. The airline will also seasonally suspend flights from Chicago’s Midway Airport during the same period, although it will maintain service through Thanksgiving and the year-end Christmas period.

Avelo also announced plans for the cancellation of some flights to the southeast – including the Florida destinations Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. An Avelo spokesperson said the decision was because “Hurricane Ian had a large effect on our East Coast business, depressing sales in all markets to varying degrees in Florida, as well as the other cities impacted by the storm,” but the cancellations will be occasional and will not result in permanent scheduling changes.