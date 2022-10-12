Air Tahiti Nui launches new nonstop service from Seattle to Tahiti

Air Tahiti Nui has launched its first nonstop service connecting Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, the Tahitian capital.

Working in a new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui has become the first carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and the Pacific Northwest. Air Tahiti Nui will be operating the new service twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with base fares starting at $769.

“Our new route provides a chance for North American travelers to discover the beauty of the 118 Islands of Tahiti, including Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea and Rangiroa, which serve as the background to the many wonders to discover, landscapes to explore, and memories to create,” said Michel Monvoisin, CEO of Air Tahiti Nui. “In addition to our long-established route from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), this new gateway to The Islands of Tahiti brings the heart of the South Pacific to more travelers in North America and strengthens Air Tahiti Nui’s position as the leading carrier of French Polynesia.”