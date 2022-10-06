Aer Lingus returns to Bradley Airport

The Irish carrier Aer Lingus is restoring its nonstop service connecting Bradley International Airport to Dublin beginning March 26, 2023.

The service will offer flights through October and will continue operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round business travel demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. Aer Lingus first flew out of Bradly in 2016 but halted flights when the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

“We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers by adding new transatlantic routes to our schedule,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said. “Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe.”