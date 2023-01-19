Home Arts & Leisure Yale Center for British Art to close for year-long renovation

Yale Center for British Art to close for year-long renovation

Phil Hall
New Haven’s Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) has announced it will close to the public starting Feb. 27 to implement the next phase of conservation of its iconic modernist building designed by Louis I. Kahn.

According to the museum, the project will focus on exterior improvements, including the replacement of the roof and skylights plus upgrades to the gallery lighting system. The YCBA will reopen in 2024 with a reconceived installation of its collection.

Onsite access to the Archives, the collection, Reference Library, and Study Room are currently being determined and the Museum Shop offerings will continue to be available for purchase through the museum’s website. While the museum is closed, more than 60 paintings from the collection will be on view at the adjacent Yale University Art Gallery while other works will be on loan to U.S. and U.K. museums and institutions. The museum will maintain its schedule of online programming throughout the closure.

“As the museum approaches its fiftieth anniversary in 2027, we have begun to consider how to address the building’s aging infrastructure and overall sustainability. These improvements serve as a symbol of our commitment to the future of our landmark building and will help safeguard our collections for generations to come,” said Courtney J. Martin, the YCBA’s Paul Mellon Director.

Photo: Gunnar Klack / Wikimedia Commons

