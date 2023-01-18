Worcester Art Museum to present ‘Frontiers of Impressionism’

Massachusetts’ Worcester Art Museum has announced the exhibition “Frontiers of Impressionism” will open on April 1 and run through June 25.

According to the museum, “Frontiers of Impressionism” will trace the dawning of Impressionism in 19th-century France, its subsequent expansion to much of Europe and the U.S., and the impact it made on the global art world. The exhibition highlights over 30 artists, including Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt, Childe Hassam, and Max Slevogt – and roughly half of the works in the exhibition will be on view for the first time in decades.

“Frontiers of Impressionism demonstrates just how revolutionary these artworks were when they were created,” said Matthias Waschek, the Jean and Myles McDonough Director of the Worcester Art Museum. “The Worcester Art Museum has been collecting Impressionist paintings since the Museum opened 125 years ago, and many were acquired when these artists were still living. To have this exhibition make its debut here in Worcester before embarking on an international tour allows WAM to continue our commitment to connect the Worcester area with the world.”

After its debut in Worcester, the exhibition will tour internationally, starting at the Tampa Museum of Art (Sept. 8 through Jan. 7, 2024), then to the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum (Jan. 26 through April 7), followed by additional locations to be announced.

Photo: DeWitt Parshall, Hermit Creek Canyon, 1880–1916, oil on canvas; courtesy of the Worcester Art Museum.