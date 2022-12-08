Westport Book Shop hosts exhibit of Jarvis Wilcox’s artwork

The Westport Book Shop is highlighting the work of artist Jarvis Wilcox as its guest exhibitor for December.

Wilcox is exhibiting seven of his small oil paintings featuring nature, landscapes and still life at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. A Westport resident, Wilcox is studied art history at Yale University and Columbia University, studied painting with Arthur Stern and is a member of the Silvermine Guild of Artists and the Artists Collective of Westport.

Wilcox’s artwork will be on exhibit at the Book Shop (23 Jesup Road in Westport) through Dec. 31, and all artwork on display is available for purchase. The Book Shop will be holding a reception for Wilcox on Dec. 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.