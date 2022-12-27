Trend of the moment – bespoke books, memoirs

“Everyone has a story,” Shakespeare said, and in the age of the internet, everyone is telling that story. No longer is the memoir or the coffee table book reserved for the celebrated, the historical, the august. Today everyday people are capturing their lives or their homes in print, often with the aid of ghost writers and self-publishing houses.

Longtime journalist turned novelist Barbara Nachman, who contributed to Westfair’s former publication WAG magazine, teaches at the Avenidas Memoir-Writing Workshop in Palo Alto, California. She and the group have just published “Our Voices, Our Stories,’’ featuring recollections from the 1940s to the present day. It’s available here.