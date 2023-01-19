Home Arts & Leisure Stamford’s Ferguson Library to host Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway

Stamford’s Ferguson Library to host Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway

By
Phil Hall
-

The main branch of Stamford’s Ferguson Library is inviting families with students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade to a special Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway event on Jan. 28 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Children will be able to select up to three new books from hundreds that will be available, and they can also enjoy snacks, create wintery crafts, visit the Wonderland photo booth and sign up for their own library card. The event will feature stories read by guest readers including Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons.

The free event is sponsored by the Library and Stamford Public Education Foundation in partnership with Reading is Fundamental, Stamford Public Schools and the City of Stamford. The library is located at 1 Public Library Plaza in Stamford.

Photo courtesy Ferguson Library

Previous articleYale Center for British Art to close for year-long renovation
Next articleMaritime Aquarium at Norwalk now hosting Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here