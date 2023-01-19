Stamford’s Ferguson Library to host Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway

The main branch of Stamford’s Ferguson Library is inviting families with students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade to a special Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway event on Jan. 28 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Children will be able to select up to three new books from hundreds that will be available, and they can also enjoy snacks, create wintery crafts, visit the Wonderland photo booth and sign up for their own library card. The event will feature stories read by guest readers including Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons.

The free event is sponsored by the Library and Stamford Public Education Foundation in partnership with Reading is Fundamental, Stamford Public Schools and the City of Stamford. The library is located at 1 Public Library Plaza in Stamford.

Photo courtesy Ferguson Library