SoNo Collection and Norwalk Art Space premiere ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

The SoNo Collection and The Norwalk Art Space have premiered their third art installation, “Where Do We Go From Here?”, with an Oct. 27 opening night event.

The installation highlights the creative output of artist/poet/performer Iyaba Ibo Mandingo and composer/vocalist/producer Heshima Moja. The show also features work by invited artists Greg Aime, Jean Benoit, Meighan Morrison, David Sepulveda, and Zane St. Juste.

“The question, ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’, arose from a conversation between Heshima and me while working on the beginnings of this performance piece amid the global pandemic,” said Mandingo. “Reflecting on the times, from the 24-month lockdown to the January 6th uprising, the question ‘what happens now?’ naturally surfaced. I immediately felt the duty as an artist to explore that question, knowing that the things I would find would be both pessimistic, as well as optimistic and hopeful and dire. As people on this planet, coming out of the collective ‘go to your room’ edict from Mother Nature, I think it’s time for us to begin addressing this question.”

The installation can be viewed in the SoNo Collection’s M&T Bank Magnificent Room on the second level of the mall at 100 N. Water St. in Norwalk. “Where Do We Go From Here?” will be on display through Dec. 8.

Photo: “Gathering” by Iyaba Ibo Mandingo, courtesy of the Norwalk Art Space