Smithsonian chooses potential sites for two new museums

The Smithsonian Institution’s board of regents has selected two locations for its newest museums, the National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women’s History Museum.

The Smithsonian considered more than 25 locations across Washington, D.C., for the museums, with the final selections being made based on criteria including site conditions, the challenge in acquiring the sites, environmental concerns and the symbolism of the location. According to a Washington Post report, the sites are on undeveloped land on the southwest portion of the National Mall that is controlled by the National Park Service. Congress authorized the creation of the two new museums in legislation from December 2020, and the Smithsonian will need Congress’ approval before it can finalize the locations.

“Our search has narrowed to two sites on the National Mall that we believe are optimal, and appropriate,” said Steve Case, chairman of the board of regents, in a statement to the Washington Post. “We hope Congress will now consider legislation so we can move forward, as we seek to more fully showcase our collective American journey.”