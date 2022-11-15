Photography center The Capa Space to open in Yorktown

The Capa Space, a new photography-based education and exhibition center, will open in Yorktown on Dec. 10.

The nonprofit organization has secured a lease from the Amawalk Friends Meeting to rent the property located at 2467 Quaker Church Road, which is located near the cemetery that is the resting place of its namesakes, war photographer and Medal of Freedom recipient Robert Capa and his younger brother Cornell Capa, founder of the International Center for Photography in New York City.

The first exhibition in the new space will be “Empathy and Empowerment: The Documentary Photography of José Alvarado Jr.” – Alvarado is a graduate of Yorktown High School and the Fashion Institute of Technology, and his exhibition runs through Feb. 25, 2023.