Opening reception Sept. 24 for Gladys Triana art exhibit

Fairfield University Art Museum is hosting a free lecture and reception on Sept. 24 to celebrate the opening of “Gladys Triana: A Path to Enlightenment/Beyond Exile.”

The exhibit will be on view in museum’s Walsh Gallery from Sept. 22 through Dec. 17. Dr. Adriana Herrera, curator of the exhibition, will introduce the exhibition in a lecture that begins at 5:00 p.m. A reception with light refreshments and live Cuban-inspired Latin jazz music by the Cocomama Trio will follow at 6:00 p.m in the lobby of the Quick Center for the Arts.

Gladys Triana is a Cuban-born, New-York-based, multi-disciplinary artist whose work rebels against authoritarian rule, domination, and power. She explores themes related to the historical struggle of women and the condition of exile, as well as subjects such as ephemerality, memory, and ultimately the search for a language of transcendence. Triana’s body of work encompasses large-scale sculpture, immersive installations, photography, and mixed media, as well as painting and drawing.

Curated by Aluna Curatorial Collective, this long-overdue two-venue survey (at the Fairfield University Art Museum and the Art Museum at University of St. Joseph) spans work from the 1970s to the present. The work at Fairfield will focus on her early years in New York, and her sense of exile and feelings of isolation.

Registration for the event is online at EventBrite.