New Van Gogh exhibit traces the artist’s rise to U.S. prominence

One hundred years ago, the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) became the first U.S. museum to purchase a painting by Vincent van Gogh. To celebrate the centenary of that acquisition, the DIA is staging an exhibition that charts the artist’s rise to prominence among American audiences.

DIA’s “Van Gogh in America” features 74 original works that introduced the Dutch-born artist’s vision to Americans, beginning with the DIA’s 1922 purchase of “Self-Portrait” (1887). “Van Gogh in America” is arranged in a narrative fashion spanning nine galleries that chart Van Gogh’s rise to prominence in this country, beginning with early black and white U.S. newspaper clippings pertaining to Van Gogh that were published before his work first crossed the Atlantic for inclusion in the controversial 1913 Armory Show and culminating with the groundbreaking 1935 exhibit at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

The DIA exhibit opened on Oct. 2 and will run through Jan. 22, 2023. More information can be found on the DIA website.