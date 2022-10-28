New managing director at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has announced that Kendra Ekelund will join the organization as managing director, beginning Nov. 7.

Ekelund was previously general manager of the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. She succeeds Katie Liberman, who left the organization in August.

“As we approach year-end, there is so much to celebrate for HVSF,” said artistic director Davis McCallum. “Our first season in our new home has given us a renewed sense of excitement about HVSF’s bright future, and now we have the thrill of welcoming Kendra, a seasoned leader and performing arts aficionado, as our new managing director. I know her passion and expertise will be indispensable to our success, and I am honored to partner with her as we continue to evolve as an organization.”