New documentary focuses on families facing economic hardship

Phil Hall
The U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth has released “Grit and Grace: The Fight for the American Dream,” a half-hour documentary focusing on three families struggling in the face of economic hardship.

The film was made on a $200,000 budget by Emmy-winning director/producer Oscar Guerra and is narrated by actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), the Committee’s chairman, hosted a premiere screening last week at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

“Congress has traditionally been awful at speaking to the American people,” said Himes in a New York Times interview. “We’re awful because we run partisan talking points, which in my experience, very few Americans want to hear.”

Himes added the film offers “an opportunity to hear, to tell the stories of Americans and to try to collapse some of the stereotypes that exist.” The film is now available for free viewing on YouTube.

