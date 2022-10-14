Mystic Seaport Museum hosts exhibition on Venetian glass

Mystic Seaport Museum is presenting the new exhibition “Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano,” which celebrates the glass-making revival in Venice during the late 19th century and the artistic experimentation the city inspired for visiting artists.

Billed as “first comprehensive examination of American tourism, artmaking, and art collecting in Venice,” the exhibition will examine the rise in glass-making production on the Venetian island of Murano between 1860 and 1915, which coincided with a surge in Venice’s popularity as a destination for tourists – including prominent American artists and art collectors.

The exhibition at will feature works by John Singer Sargent, James McNeil Whistler, William Merritt Chase, Maurice Prendergast, Maxfield Parrish and Ellen Day Hale. Also included are rarely seen Venetian glass mosaic portraits and glass cups, vases, and urns by the leading glassmakers of Murano.

The exhibition opens Oct. 15 and runs through Feb. 27, 2023. For more information, visit the museum’s website.



Photo: Attributed to Ercole Barovier or Nicol Barovier, Mosaic Glass Goblet, ca. 1914-28, courtesy Mystic Seaport Museum