Museum of Darien to present historic quilt exhibit beginning Oct. 14

The Museum of Darien will premiere “Bits and Pieces,” an exhibit featuring quilts from the 18th, 19th and 20th century, on Oct. 14.

The exhibit will feature quilts made by people who lived in or had a connection to Darien. Among the most notable items on display is the Wholecloth Quilt that was sewn in 1790 and the Rail Fence Quilt was made of the colorful silks and satins used in the linings of hats created by the Norwalk Hat Factory.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 23, with visiting hours on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The museum will host an opening night wine and cheese reception on Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m., and tickets for the reception are available online at $20 for members and $30 for non-members. museumofdarien.org