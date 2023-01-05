Home Arts & Leisure Mixed media artist Katya Lebrija’s work at Westport Book Shop

Mixed media artist Katya Lebrija’s work at Westport Book Shop

By
Phil Hall
-

The Westport Book Shop is presenting mixed media artist Katya Lebrija as guest exhibitor for January in its Drew Friedman Art Place.

Lebrija is exhibiting several pieces from her “Destinations” collection. According to Lebrija, “My journey as an artist consists of endless exploration and experimentation. I am fascinated by using different materials in my art, and work with different mediums like acrylics, gesso, ink, collage, oil pastels, and charcoal on surfaces like canvas, wood, or paper. My Mexican heritage and roots inspire most of my subjects. The richness of the Mexican culture frees my work, and I reinterpret reality by introducing abstract elements to my compositions.”

Lebrija’s artwork will be on exhibit through Jan. 31 at the Book Shop, which is located at 23 Jesup Road in Westport.

